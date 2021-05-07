Deaths: May 7, 2021 May 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ECKARDT, Kathryn Ann, 85Formerly of Racine, May 1, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst, Ill., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Listing Property Transfers: April 19-23 May 2, 2021 April 19-23 Listing Deaths: April 30, 2021 Apr 30, 2021 MURPHY, Daniel E., 74 Listing Meetings: Thursday, May 6 20 hrs ago Meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 6 Listing Meetings for Tuesday, May 4 May 4, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 Listing Meetings for Monday, May 3 May 3, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 3 Listing Deaths: April 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 ANDERSON, Katherine “Kay,” 88 Listing Help out local nonprofits, check out their wish list May 2, 2021 EDITOR'S NOTE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation. Listing Deaths: April 27, 2021 Apr 27, 2021 BRAWLEY, John “Jack,” 70 Listing Property Transfers: March 29-April 1 Apr 18, 2021 March 29-April 1 Listing Meetings: Wednesday, May 5 May 5, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, May 5