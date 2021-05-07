 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 7, 2021
Deaths: May 7, 2021

ECKARDT, Kathryn Ann, 85

Formerly of Racine, May 1, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst, Ill., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

