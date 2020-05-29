Deaths: May 30, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOWIE, Carol J., 72

Racine, May 26, at Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRISENO, Eloisa, 71

Kenosha, May 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAMASCHKE, Judy, 81

May 27, at Shorelight Memory Care, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DANIELS, Richard E., 92

Burlington, May 29, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

EISCH, David A., 55

Racine, May 28 at Ascension Columbia St.Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOHEL, Jeremy A., 40

Racine, May 28, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LaFLEUR, LaVerne C., 93