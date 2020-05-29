Deaths: May 30, 2020


BOWIE, Carol J., 72

Racine, May 26, at Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRISENO, Eloisa, 71

Kenosha, May 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAMASCHKE, Judy, 81

May 27, at Shorelight Memory Care, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DANIELS, Richard E., 92

Burlington, May 29, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

EISCH, David A., 55

Racine, May 28 at Ascension Columbia St.Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOHEL, Jeremy A., 40

Racine, May 28, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LaFLEUR, LaVerne C., 93

Racine, May 29, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MAYES, Waverly E., 58

Racine, May 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MILLER, Henry, 80

Racine, May 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

