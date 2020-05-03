Deaths: May 3, 2020

CRAMER, Lynn A., 78
Waterford, May 2, at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
GAUTSCH, Delores Mary, 81
Racine, April 23, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HARTZHEIM, Jeffrey N., 73
Burlington, April 27, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
KASPRZYK, Beverly J., 81
Tichigan, April 29, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
KUEHNE, Thomas A., 87
Greenfield, May 2, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford. LONDRE, Jon R., 53
Racine, May 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MONTALBANO, Michael M., 76
Racine April 30, in Brookfield, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ONIC, Roberta M., 56
Kenosha, April 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STOREY, Edna Mae, 91
Racine, May 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STURYCZ, Ronald Gene, 66
Kenosha, April 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
