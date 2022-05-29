 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: May 29, 2022

  • 0

BARRIENTEZ, Juanita M. “Janie,” 78

Racine May 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CONTI, Joseph “Joe,” 93

Racine, May 17, in Colorado, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LARSEN, Hans G., 24

Kenosha, May 26, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAWRENCE, Alicia A., 91

Racine, May 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LEWIS, William T. III, 101

Racine, at his residence on May 24, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LOREDO, Felisitas Marie, 85

Racine, May 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

People are also reading…

REIN, Raymond R. “Scooter,” 52

Chippewa Falls, formerly of Racine, May 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TOMACHEK, Judith Mary, 78

Racine, May 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., features water slides ad elements, zero depth and lap pools…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News