Deaths: May 29, 2022

BARRIENTEZ, Juanita M. “Janie,” 78
Racine May 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CONTI, Joseph “Joe,” 93
Racine, May 17, in Colorado, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LARSEN, Hans G., 24
Kenosha, May 26, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LAWRENCE, Alicia A., 91
Racine, May 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LEWIS, William T. III, 101
Racine, at his residence on May 24, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LOREDO, Felisitas Marie, 85
Racine, May 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
REIN, Raymond R. “Scooter,” 52
Chippewa Falls, formerly of Racine, May 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TOMACHEK, Judith Mary, 78
Racine, May 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.