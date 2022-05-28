Deaths: May 28, 2022

FREY, Janet C., 90
Racine, May 26, at Home Inspired Senior Living, Somers, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LAIL, Donna M., 74
Racine, May 27, at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KIESLER IV, Joseph, 84
Racine, at his residence, May 27, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.
PEDERSON, Carol A., 85
Union Grove, May 27, at Timber Oaks, Union Grove, Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.
VINSON, James, 82
Racine, May 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.