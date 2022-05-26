 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: May 27, 2022

ERDMAN, Mildred, 96

Racine, May 26, Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KING, Da'Shontay L., Sr., 37

Racine, May 20, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MILLER, Bernard, Sr., 74

Wind Lake, May 25, at Advocate Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SIMON, Erna M., 96

Racine, May 25, St. Monica's Senior Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SINGLETON, Calvin, 60

May 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

