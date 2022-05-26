Deaths: May 26, 2022

HEAPS, Richard, 91
Mount Pleasant, May 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KRAUS, Wayne A., 64
Racine, May 23, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KUBIACZYK, Kathleen, 91
Pleasant Prairie, May 23, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MERRILL, Duane E., 87
Union Grove, May 24, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SCHWARTZ, Binone “Nony,” 62
Mount Pleasant, May 19, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WIRKUS, Benjamin “Ben” M., 41
Racine, May 19, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.