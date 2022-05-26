 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: May 26, 2022

  • 0

HEAPS, Richard, 91

Mount Pleasant, May 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRAUS, Wayne A., 64

Racine, May 23, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KUBIACZYK, Kathleen, 91

Pleasant Prairie, May 23, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MERRILL, Duane E., 87

Union Grove, May 24, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SCHWARTZ, Binone “Nony,” 62

Mount Pleasant, May 19, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WIRKUS, Benjamin “Ben” M., 41

Racine, May 19, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

