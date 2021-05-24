 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 25, 2021
CLAUSEN, Charles, 89

Racine, May 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ERTEL, Lily Ann “Lil,” 96

Racine, May 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GANZEL, William K. “Bill,” 94

Racine, May 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

VYVYAN, Ronald A., 77

Racine, May 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YOUNGBLOOD, Robert M., 71

Racine, May 21, at is residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

