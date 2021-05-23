 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: May 23, 2021
0 comments

Deaths: May 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSEN, Donald J., 90

Racine, May 21, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CATRINE, Tom, 88

Racine, May 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HALLADAY, Muriel Marie, 91

Kenosha, May 21, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

MORALES, Cristian, 47

Racine, May 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MORALES, Maria, 86

Racine, May 22, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PEKAR, Susan, 68

Racine, May 21, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VAZQUEZ, Ramon, 62

Racine, May 21, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WATKINS, Sandra Eleanor, 67

Racine, May 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News