Deaths: May 23, 2021

ANDERSEN, Donald J., 90

Racine, May 21, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CATRINE, Tom, 88

Racine, May 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HALLADAY, Muriel Marie, 91

Kenosha, May 21, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

MORALES, Cristian, 47

Racine, May 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MORALES, Maria, 86

Racine, May 22, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PEKAR, Susan, 68

Racine, May 21, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VAZQUEZ, Ramon, 62