Deaths: May 23, 2021

ANDERSEN, Donald J., 90
Racine, May 21, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CATRINE, Tom, 88
Racine, May 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HALLADAY, Muriel Marie, 91
Kenosha, May 21, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
MORALES, Cristian, 47
Racine, May 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MORALES, Maria, 86
Racine, May 22, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PEKAR, Susan, 68
Racine, May 21, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VAZQUEZ, Ramon, 62
Racine, May 21, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.