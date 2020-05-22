Deaths: May 22, 2020

JANKOWSKI, John M., 57
Racine, May 20, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JONIETZ, Beverly A., 82
Rochester, May 21, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
PHEGLEY, Carol A., 86
Mount Pleasant, May 18, at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
POOLE, Gressie L., 63
Racine, May 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SHELBY, Daniel J., 58
Racine, May 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
