Deaths: May 21, 2020
Deaths: May 21, 2020

ECHOLES, Artis, 83 Racine, May 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EVERTON, Javontae Martrise, 31

Racine, May 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FRAZIER-CASSIANI, Mildred M., 95

Kenosha, May 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HALVERSON, Marian E. (nee: Meyer), 94

Centennial, Colo., May 17, at Morningstar at Jordan in Centennial, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HEINEN, Phyllis R., 90

Racine May 19, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOOGENHOUT, Elizabeth, 84

Mount Pleasant, May 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Jerry “Toby” W., 74

Kenosha, May 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLIAMS, Deshawn Wayne, 27

Racine, May 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WOLFE, Floyd D., 92

Burlington, May 18, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

YOUNG, Yulandy Leatrice, 50

Racine, May 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

