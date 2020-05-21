Deaths: May 21, 2020

ECHOLES, Artis, 83 Racine, May 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
EVERTON, Javontae Martrise, 31
Racine, May 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FRAZIER-CASSIANI, Mildred M., 95
Kenosha, May 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HALVERSON, Marian E. (nee: Meyer), 94
Centennial, Colo., May 17, at Morningstar at Jordan in Centennial, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HEINEN, Phyllis R., 90
Racine May 19, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HOOGENHOUT, Elizabeth, 84
Mount Pleasant, May 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Jerry “Toby” W., 74
Kenosha, May 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILLIAMS, Deshawn Wayne, 27
Racine, May 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WOLFE, Floyd D., 92
Burlington, May 18, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
YOUNG, Yulandy Leatrice, 50
Racine, May 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
