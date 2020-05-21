Deaths: May 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ECHOLES, Artis, 83 Racine, May 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EVERTON, Javontae Martrise, 31

Racine, May 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FRAZIER-CASSIANI, Mildred M., 95

Kenosha, May 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HALVERSON, Marian E. (nee: Meyer), 94

Centennial, Colo., May 17, at Morningstar at Jordan in Centennial, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HEINEN, Phyllis R., 90

Racine May 19, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOOGENHOUT, Elizabeth, 84

Mount Pleasant, May 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Jerry “Toby” W., 74