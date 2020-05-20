Deaths: May 20, 2020

DONAHUE, Michael J., 72
Racine, May 15, at Willow Crest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GOEHNER, Audrey M., 82
Burlington, May 19 at Pine Brook Pointe, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
HANSON, Lorraine R. “Lorrie,” 92
Town of Norway, May 17, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
PHILLIPS, Peter, 88
Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Racine, at his residence on May 17, 2020, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
REMBERT, Dorris E., 93
Racine, May 16, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
