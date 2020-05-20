Deaths: May 20, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: May 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DONAHUE, Michael J., 72

Racine, May 15, at Willow Crest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GOEHNER, Audrey M., 82

Burlington, May 19 at Pine Brook Pointe, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HANSON, Lorraine R. “Lorrie,” 92

Town of Norway, May 17, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PHILLIPS, Peter, 88

Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Racine, at his residence on May 17, 2020, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

REMBERT, Dorris E., 93

Racine, May 16, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News