Deaths: May 19, 2020

BATCHELOR, Mollie M., 78
Racine, May 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DIAZ, Francisca, 78
Racine, May 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LARSON, LaVina “Lee” E., 95
Racine, May 17, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NIELSEN, Olga, 92
Racine, May 18, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TENUTA, Joyce L., 95
Kenosha, May 16, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WERLA, Marilyn R., 88
Racine, May 17, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
