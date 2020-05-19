Deaths: May 19, 2020
Deaths: May 19, 2020

BATCHELOR, Mollie M., 78

Racine, May 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DIAZ, Francisca, 78

Racine, May 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LARSON, LaVina “Lee” E., 95

Racine, May 17, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NIELSEN, Olga, 92

Racine, May 18, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TENUTA, Joyce L., 95

Kenosha, May 16, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WERLA, Marilyn R., 88

Racine, May 17, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

