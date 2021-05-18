 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 18, 2021
BADO, Joseph W., 89

Mount Pleasant, May 16, Draeger-Langendorf and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MATTIE, Eugene “Curly” N., 94

Racine, May 15, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MITCHELL, Cheryl V., 53

Racine, May 13, St. Francis Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMITH, Glenn E., 40

Cudahy, formerly of Racine, May 15, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMPSON, Oliver G., 72

Racine, May 16, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

