 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: May 17, 2022

  • 0

BIELKE, Trudy Ellen, 78

Racine, May 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CZECHOLINSKI, Philip Raymond, 79

Yorkville, May 13, Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

GOEPEL, Robert Raymond, 67

Racine, May 5, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KENDRICK, Mary F., 92

Racine, May 4, Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MILLIKEN, David Daniel, 61

Norway, May 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RYAN, Randall “Randy” W., 61

People are also reading…

Racine, May 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SANDER, Robert Paul Jr., 75

Racine, May 12, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Strouf Funeral Home. Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News