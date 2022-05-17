Deaths: May 17, 2022

BIELKE, Trudy Ellen, 78
Racine, May 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CZECHOLINSKI, Philip Raymond, 79
Yorkville, May 13, Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.
GOEPEL, Robert Raymond, 67
Racine, May 5, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KENDRICK, Mary F., 92
Racine, May 4, Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MILLIKEN, David Daniel, 61
Norway, May 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RYAN, Randall “Randy” W., 61
Racine, May 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SANDER, Robert Paul Jr., 75
Racine, May 12, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Strouf Funeral Home. Racine.