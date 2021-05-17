 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 17, 2021
Deaths: May 17, 2021

GALLO, David C., 90

Racine, May 16, at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SORENSEN, Karen A., 70

Racine, May 15, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

