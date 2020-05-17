Deaths: May 17, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: May 17, 2020

BENISH, Eleanor M., 88

Racine, May 15, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BIEL, Michael J., 57

Waterford, May 14, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

BORN, Judith “Judy” V. (nee: Luxem), 82

Racine, May 14, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwautosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

CORVELEYN, John M., 85

Sturtevant, May 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DAHL, Lois M., 88

Oshkosh, formerly of Racine, May 13, at Lakeshore Manor, Oshkosh, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HACKLER, Robert Walter, 92

Racine, May 15, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WASIK, Helene E. (nee: Ericksen), 90

Union Grove, May 14, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

