 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: May 16, 2022

  • 0

BAUMBACH, Carl J., 72

Burlington, May 13, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

OLEJNICZAK, Gregory J., 60

Chicago, May 12, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News