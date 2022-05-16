Deaths: May 16, 2022

BAUMBACH, Carl J., 72
Burlington, May 13, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
OLEJNICZAK, Gregory J., 60
Chicago, May 12, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Tags
- Verona
- Crematory
- Mount Pleasant
- Kenosha
- Noel Manor
- Funeral Home
- Legacy
- Racine
- Pa.
- Residence
- Wilson
- Acklam
- Worship
- Lincoln Park
- Villa
- Brook
- Helen M.
- Burlington
- Hospital
- Ascension
- All Saints
- Richard C.
- Death
- Ascension All Saints Hospital
- Ascension All Saints Medical Center
- Chicago
- Aurora Medical Center
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!