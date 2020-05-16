Deaths: May 16, 2020
Deaths: May 16, 2020

BIEL, Michael J., 57

Waterford, May 14, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HUDEC, Richard F., 76

Racine, May 14, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KARLESKY, Lynn M., 52

Waterford, May 14, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

McCLAIN, Vincent Jr., 85

Lake Geneva, May 15, at Aurora Burlington Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SIRRELL, Robert J. Sr. “Santa Bob”

Kenosha, May 11, 2020 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home.

STANOSZ, Michael J, 52

Burlington, May 13, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

WEIDMAN, Josephine, 74

Delavan, May 14, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

