Deaths: May 14, 2020

CAMPBELL, Eddie Hugh Jr., 74
Milwaukee, May 8, at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Mount Pleasant.
DASSOW, Duane D., 82
Waterford, May 12, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
LARSEN, Robert “Bob” J., 74
Racine, May 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RASMUSSEN, Linda L., 66
Racine, May 12, at UW Health, Madison, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TOLLAKSEN, Terence J. “Terry”, 76
Racine, May 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VOLK, Nancy Lee, 74
Racine, May 9, at Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!