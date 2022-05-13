 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: May 13, 2022

BEILKE, Trudy Ellen, 78

Racine, May 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BORCHERT, Robert “Bob” E., 61

Racine, May 7, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BUHLER, James E., 79

Waterford, May 9, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DISSMORE, Lloyd E., 94

Kenosha, May 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHUMANN, Norman Richard, 70

Burlington, May 10, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

YOGHOURTJIAN, Peter Michael, 71

Racine, May 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

