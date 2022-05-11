Deaths: May 11, 2022

AMON, Kenneth L., 91

Elkhorn, May 9, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

FOSTER, Philip A. Jr., 55

Racine, May 7, at Prairie Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HARTLEY, Frederick “Fred” J., 87

Waterford, May 8, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MADER, Rae E., 89

Madison (formerly of Kenosha), May 6, at Legacy at Noel Manor, Verona, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOLITOR, John L., 85

Racine, May 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OBERST, John M., 75

Racine, May 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SEXTON, James “Jim” H., 68

Racine, May 9, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WINGREEN-JENSEN, Yvonne, 87

Washington, Pa. (formerly of Racine), May 3, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

