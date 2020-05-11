Deaths: May 11, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARNDT, Sarah J., 95

Racine, May 7, at Waterford Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BLAIR, Yvonne, 57

Racine, May 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HARISSON, Robert W., 95

Racine, May 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JUTRZONKA, Robert W., 90

Union Grove, May 9, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Racine, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

POWELL, John A., 59

Yorkville, May 8, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 Eleventh Ave., Union Grove WI 53182

(262)878-2011