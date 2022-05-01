 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: May 1, 2022

  • 0

BEERE, Barbara Lyn, 70

S. Pasadena, Florida, formerly Rochester, April 29, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BUSAROW, Eric R., 32

Hazelhurst, April 24, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DZIEKAN, John T., 68

Racine, April 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GARSIDE, Pearl J., 84

Racine, April 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HINSON, Virgil L., 56

Racine, April 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MCCARTY, Janice D., 67

Racine, April 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

People are also reading…

SEITZ, John C., 70

Racine, April 29, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News