Deaths: May 1, 2022

BEERE, Barbara Lyn, 70
S. Pasadena, Florida, formerly Rochester, April 29, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
BUSAROW, Eric R., 32
Hazelhurst, April 24, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DZIEKAN, John T., 68
Racine, April 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GARSIDE, Pearl J., 84
Racine, April 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HINSON, Virgil L., 56
Racine, April 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MCCARTY, Janice D., 67
Racine, April 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SEITZ, John C., 70
Racine, April 29, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.