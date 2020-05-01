Deaths: May 1, 2020
Deaths: May 1, 2020

BERGE, Lila, 87

Racine, April 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CROWE, Nevaeh Sky, 8

Sturtevant, April 28, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EDWARDS, Earl O., 94

Racine, April 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KAZIN, Gerald William, 78

Burlington, April 29, at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

