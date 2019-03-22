Try 3 months for $3

BEYER BROWN, Charlotte M., 92

Formerly of Racine, March 21, Deer Creek, Ind., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GRAF, Shelly R., 54

Racine, March 17, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HEMPEL, Randell J., 65

Racine, March 21, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

OHLSEN, Larry D., 85

Union Grove, March 21, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SAVAGLIO, Robert L. Jr., 39

Formerly of Racine, March 18, Byron Center, Mich., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH, Arthur “Butch” L., 57

Racine, March 19, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WALKER, Janet M., 87

Racine, March 20, Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

