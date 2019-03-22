BEYER BROWN, Charlotte M., 92
Formerly of Racine, March 21, Deer Creek, Ind., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GRAF, Shelly R., 54
Racine, March 17, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HEMPEL, Randell J., 65
Racine, March 21, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
OHLSEN, Larry D., 85
Union Grove, March 21, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SAVAGLIO, Robert L. Jr., 39
Formerly of Racine, March 18, Byron Center, Mich., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SMITH, Arthur “Butch” L., 57
Racine, March 19, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WALKER, Janet M., 87
Racine, March 20, Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
