DiPASQUALE, Samuel N., 87

Racine, March 14, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

DIRKS, Stephen F., 92

Waterford, March 14, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HERSHBERGER, Joyce P., 72

Racine, March 14, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home.

KUSTERS, Ronald Sr., 75

Jackson, March 8, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, West Bend, Phillips Funeral Home, West Bend.

LAZNICKA-IMBERI, Dawn Marie, 53

Racine, March 9, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

MADDEN, Shirley M., 87

Racine, March 14, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

NOEL, Yvonne, 82

Waterford, March 15, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PHILLIPS, Minnie L., 86

Racine, March 14, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

QUAMEN, Tammy, 53

Racine, March 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHABLA, Daniel J., 76

Union Grove, March 14, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TOMPKINS, Maxine E., 89

Union Grove, March 16, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ZERZANEK, Robert C., 96

Racine, March 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home.

