CHANEY, William “Bill” H., 71

Sturtevant, March 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HARTMAN, Cathy, 67

Janesville, March 27, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KEROSON, Roger, 81

Union Grove, March 26, Wisconsin Veterans Home—Gates Hall, Dover, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MILOSAVLJEVIC, Ljubinka, 85

March 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OBERST, Judith M., 84

March 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PATRIZZI, Victor M., 83

Racine, March 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PORTMAN, John, 75

Pleasant Prairie, March 26, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHAEFER, Mark J., 66

Racine, March 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SVENDSEN, Raymond C., 95

Racine, March 28, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

