CHANEY, William “Bill” H., 71
Sturtevant, March 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HARTMAN, Cathy, 67
Janesville, March 27, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KEROSON, Roger, 81
Union Grove, March 26, Wisconsin Veterans Home—Gates Hall, Dover, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MILOSAVLJEVIC, Ljubinka, 85
March 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OBERST, Judith M., 84
March 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PATRIZZI, Victor M., 83
Racine, March 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PORTMAN, John, 75
Pleasant Prairie, March 26, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SCHAEFER, Mark J., 66
Racine, March 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SVENDSEN, Raymond C., 95
Racine, March 28, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
