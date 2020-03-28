Deaths: March 28, 2020
BECKER, Robert “Bob,” 75

Racine, March 26, at his residence Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DUNN, Irma, 90

Milwaukee, formerly Burlington, March 26, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KIRSH, Jeffrey R., 63

Racine, March 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MONTEMAR, Douglas E., 70

Racine, March 26, at Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAMIREZ-HERNANDEZ, Horacio J., 81

Racine, March 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHANNON, John L., 90

Racine, March 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

