Deaths: March 29, 2020
FRICK, Jacklyn M., 32

Racine, March 23 at Columbia St.Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BENNETT, David “Dude,” 69

Racine, March 25, at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

CLARK, Sandra B., 84

Mount Pleasant, March 27, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PICKENS, Nancy Lou, 79

March 23, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford

