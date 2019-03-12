BRAUND, Karen K., 64
Rochester, March 9, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
MEDENDORP, Virginia M., 94
Racine, March 11, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
RICHARDSON, Charles N. “Charlie,” 83
Mount Pleasant, March 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TEDDICK, Carol A., 73
Brighton, March 8, Froedtert South Medical Center, Kenosha, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
UHEN, Dolores “Dee,” 93
Burlington, March 10, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
VERBRUGGE, Dr. Calvin J., 81
Racine, March 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
