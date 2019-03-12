Try 3 months for $3

BRAUND, Karen K., 64

Rochester, March 9, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

MEDENDORP, Virginia M., 94

Racine, March 11, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

RICHARDSON, Charles N. “Charlie,” 83

Mount Pleasant, March 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TEDDICK, Carol A., 73

Brighton, March 8, Froedtert South Medical Center, Kenosha, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

UHEN, Dolores “Dee,” 93

Burlington, March 10, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VERBRUGGE, Dr. Calvin J., 81

Racine, March 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments