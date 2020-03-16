Deaths: March 16, 2020
Deaths: March 16, 2020

BROWN, Mary Ann

(nee: Ludwig), 79

Racine, March 14, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

