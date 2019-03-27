Try 3 months for $3

HORVATH, Frances C., 97

March 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KNUDSON, Robert J. Sr., 88

Hudson, Fla., formerly of Racine, March 24, in Hudson, Fla., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine

LEINWEBER, Beverly A., 82

Racine, March 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NOVACEK, Ralph T., 98

Union Grove, March 25, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

VELTRI, Lucia “Lucy,” 91

March 26, at Heritage at Deer Creek, New Berlin, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

