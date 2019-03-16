Try 3 months for $3

DIRKS, Stephen F., 92

Waterford, March 14, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HERSHBERGER, Joyce P., 72

Racine, March 14, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KUSTERS, Ronald Sr., 75

Jackson, March 8, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, West Bend, Phillips Funeral Home, West Bend.

SAWICKI, Terry J., 60

Racine, March 15, at St. Francis Hospital, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

