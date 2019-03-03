Try 3 months for $3

DELRAY, Walter L., 90

King, Wis., formerly of Racine, March 1, at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DRAEGER, Harlan B., 90

Somers, Feb. 28 at Froedtert South, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KADER, Fred W., 77

Racine, Feb. 28 at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MICHELS, Mary Jane, 87

Racine, Feb. 28, at Ascension Hospital, Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PIRKLE, Noble, 53

Burlington, Feb. 27, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

WAGNER, Joyce A., 88

Racine, Feb. 28, at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WITHEY, Kenneth L., 89

Waterford, formerly of Lynxville, Wis., Feb. 28, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments