Deaths: March 31, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: March 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FARRIS, Mark M., 86

Elkhorn, March 27, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.

GRISSOM, James L., 77

Kenosha, March 27, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HEIDKE, Curtis H., 62

Mount Pleasant, March 28, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WHITE, Karen K., 75

Union Grove, March 28, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News