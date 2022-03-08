Deaths: March 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARVEY, Paul J., 70Raymond, March 5, Heritage Funeral Home, Oak Creek.NEUMANN, Susan, 68Wind Lake, March 4, at Angels Grace Hospice, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: March 5, 2022 BODI, Rick “Gundy,” 62 Deaths: March 3, 2022 JOHNSON, Linda L., 71 Deaths: March 6, 2022 GRAYSON, Michael J., 79 Deaths: March 7, 2022 FISHER, Sister Mary T., O.P., 96 Property Transfers: Feb. 21-25, 2022 Feb. 21-25 Deaths: March 1, 2022 BAIN, Donnalee T., 72 Meetings: Thursday, March 3, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 3 Meetings for Monday, March 7, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Monday, March 7 WHAT'S HAPPENING PHILHARMONIC CONCERT A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Brat Stop