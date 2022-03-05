 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: March 5, 2022

BODI, Rick “Gundy,” 62

Racine, March 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BOEHME, Betty J., 90

Racine, March 3, Primrose of Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KREZENSKI, Nancy M., 88

Racine, March 1, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

de LOURDES CISNEROS MENDOZA, Maria, 48

Bloomfield, March 3, at Aurora Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

REID, Samantha J., 37

Antioch, Ill., formerly of Racine, March 1, at Froedtert Hospital-Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

