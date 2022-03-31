 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: March 31, 2022

  • 0

BARTH, Renee A., 54

Racine, March 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DACQUISTO, Frances H., 89

Trevor (formerly of Racine), March 27, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GROSS, Cathleen A., 80

Racine, March 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GURSKY, Geraldine M., 96

Mount Pleasant, March 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAAKENSON, Barbara J., 82

Racine, March 28, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

People are also reading…

NOLL, Constance, 72

Racine, March 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, Eric D., 52

Racine, March 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WARD, Jesse B., 63

Racine, March 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News