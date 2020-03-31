Deaths: March 31, 2020

FARRIS, Mark M., 86
Elkhorn, March 27, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
GRISSOM, James L., 77
Kenosha, March 27, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HEIDKE, Curtis H., 62
Mount Pleasant, March 28, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WHITE, Karen K., 75
Union Grove, March 28, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
