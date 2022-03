Deaths: March 30, 2022

ALLEN, Clara M., 87

Racine, March 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CREUZIGER, George N., 96

Racine, March 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FICHTNER, Vivian M., 91

Racine, March 26, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HOLETON, Christopher S., 32

Caledonia, March 26, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LOTHARIUS, Donald L., 68

Racine, March 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LOVDAHL, Robert A., 85

Racine, March 28, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PEZANOSKI, Richard E., 91

Racine, March 29, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

RAPAELIAN, Georgia, 100

Racine passed, March 28, at The Villas at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WOODS-NEAL, Jeanette, 64

Racine, March 28, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZIEMELIS, Jeffrey J., 57

Bristol, March 21, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

