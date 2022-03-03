Deaths: March 3, 2022

JOHNSON, Linda L., 71
Burlington, March 1, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
PRICE, Tashia C., 19
Park City, Ill., Feb. 22, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STELTENPOHL, Fred “Fritz,” 95
Racine, March 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STICH, Richard “Dick” J., 81
Waterford, Feb. 28, at Arbor View, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
WORNY, Robert J., 73
Waterford, Feb. 27, at East Troy Mannor, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.