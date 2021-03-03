Deaths: March 3, 2021

BROOKS, Linda L., 70
Racine, Feb. 25, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DALY, Gwen, 68
Eagle River, Feb. 28, Ascension Eagle River Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FOX, Michael L., 69
Racine, March 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FREIER, Carol J., 91
Racine, Feb. 25, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HOFFMAN, James K., 75
Union Grove, March 2, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JARAPKO, Jerome J., 70
Racine, Feb. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KNOX, Erma L., 89
Racine, March 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOEHLER, George L. III, 80
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RANNOW, Guy, 73
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WRIGHT, Darrell E. II, 67
Mount Pleasant, March 1, Season’s Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.