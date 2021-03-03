 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: March 3, 2021
0 comments
DEATHS

Deaths: March 3, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKS, Linda L., 70

Racine, Feb. 25, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DALY, Gwen, 68

Eagle River, Feb. 28, Ascension Eagle River Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

FOX, Michael L., 69

Racine, March 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FREIER, Carol J., 91

Racine, Feb. 25, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOFFMAN, James K., 75

Union Grove, March 2, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JARAPKO, Jerome J., 70

Racine, Feb. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KNOX, Erma L., 89

Racine, March 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOEHLER, George L. III, 80

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

RANNOW, Guy, 73

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WRIGHT, Darrell E. II, 67

Mount Pleasant, March 1, Season’s Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: Feb. 28, 2021

BREWER, Dennis Neal, 83 Racine, Feb. 23, Villa at Lincoln Park, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News