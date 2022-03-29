Deaths: March 29, 2022

BREHM, Genevieve “Jean” M., 87

Racine, March 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

CONJAR, Donna K. (nee: McManus), 76

Lyons, formerly of Evanston, Ill., March 27, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ELLGAS, John M., 79

Mount Pleasant, March 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUIPER, Clarence “Clary” W., 85

Mount Pleasant, March 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

POVKOVICH, Brian D., 45

Justin, Texas, formerly of Racine, March 21, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WALTER, Kevin B., 33

West Allis, formerly of Wind Lake, March 21, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

