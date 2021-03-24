 Skip to main content
Deaths: March 24, 2021
BAKER, Albert D., 57

Racine, March 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

McCLOSE, Gregory S., 53

Racine, March 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MARITCH, Steven, 92

Racine, March 21, Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOLLOY, Patrick, 72

Trevor, March 22, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MORAN, David, 78

Whitewater, March 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MUSSON, Carleton H., 95

Racine, March 22 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SWANSON, Ethel H., 92

Caledonia, March 21, Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

THUEMMLER, Karen J., 73

Racine, March 21, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

UMNUS, Lettie, 86

Burlington, March 23, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WEIL, Donald M., 70

Racine, March 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

