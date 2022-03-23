Deaths: March 23, 2022

BLICKLE, Frederick E. Jr., 75
Calico Rock, Ark. (formerly of Racine), March 18, in Arkansas, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GOLDEN, Tiffany N., 49
Racine, March 20, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HELM, Wilma L., 82
Racine, March 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JEDKINS, Phyllis R., 57
Racine, March 17, at Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOPP, Gertrude, 89
Kenosha, March 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MODROW, Michael J., 69
Phelps (formerly of Racine), March 19, at The Bay at Nu Roc Health and Rehabilitation Center, Laona, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
POGORZELSKI, Joan A., 90
Ontario, Calif. (formerly of Racine), March 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.