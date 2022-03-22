 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: March 22, 2022

BAUER, Raymond W., 84

Mount Pleasant, March 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ERICKSON, Donna M., 81

Hartford (formerly of Racine), March 19, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KAZARIAN, Peter K., 86

Racine resident, March 18, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LINCOLN, Lorraine G., 95

Mount Pleasant, March 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OSTOJIC, Kate, 95

Mount Pleasant, March 19, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

