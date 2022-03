Deaths: March 20, 2022

GUSTAFSON, Donald L., 92

Burlington, March 18, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

JARLSBERG, Julie M., 64

Racine, March 16, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MIANECKI, Grace Ann, 91

Mount Pleasant, March 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MOLLERSKOV, Betty F., 100

Racine, March 18, at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena in Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RUIDL, Rebecca S., 33

Formerly of Racine, March 18, at her residence in Chicago, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WASHEBEK, Barbara, 90

Racine, March 14, in Florida, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

