Deaths: March 19, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: March 19, 2021

BERCHEM, Arin P., 27

Somers, March 13, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KURHAJEC, Samuel M., 25

Milwaukee (formerly of Racine), March 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

