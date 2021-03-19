DEATHS
Deaths: March 19, 2021
DOLPHI-WEHNERT, Ann Marie, 83
KATT, Colleen M., 89
MOGENSON, Bernice E., 100
BOETTCHER, Kenneth W., 72
BROOKS, Linda L., 70
