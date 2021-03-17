 Skip to main content
Deaths: March 17, 2021
DEATHS

DOLPHI-WEHNERT, Ann Marie, 83

Racine, March 14, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DOYLE, Debbie, 65

Racine, March 15, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FEIL, Bernard F. “Skip,” 64

Racine, March 16, Boland Hall, Dover, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KASTELIC, Harry J., 97

Racine (formerly of Kenosha), March 12, Home Harbor, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KNUCKLES, Sampson “Sam,” 73

Racine, March 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOTT, Velma E., 71

Racine, March 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RENDALL, Marjorie B., 96

Oak Creek, March 15, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SEITZ, Sheila C., 62

Racine, March 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZAHALKA, Betty J., 99

Racine, March 13, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

